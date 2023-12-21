Kaduna Drone Attack: Military Vows To Make Investigation Outcome Public

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has assured that the outcome of the investigation into the drone attack that killed scores of residents of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, December 3 2023, will be made public.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who made the disclosure on Thursday at the regular briefing on ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the six geo-political zones of the country, said the development will help to prevent future occurrences.

He seized the moment to assure the public that appreciable gains were being recorded across the theatres of operation, even as he urged support for fighting forces.

He said: “That panel (of investigation) consists of six members, and they have since commenced action. Their investigation, when concluded, will be made public. That is on one hand.

“On the other hand, the Federal Government has also set up a committee to investigate.

“We like the idea of the investigation because one, it would help us to learn from our mistakes, in order to prevent them from happening in future.

“Two: it will allow those investigating to also help us understand how the mistake was made when they see the footage that we have concerning that incident.

“So, when the investigations are concluded, there will be transparency and we will make the outcome known.”

Meanwhile, the Military has given the enemies of state, especially economic saboteurs, the option of surrendering to the State, or risk elimination.

According to Buba: “The armed forces are determined to end terrorism and insecurity across the country. Accordingly, troops are strategically deployed to conduct operations across the country in order to create a safe environment for citizens to go about their lawful duties and activities.

“Furthermore, we are carrying out attacks on the terrorist enclaves and strongholds, aimed at eliminating the leadership and foot soldiers of these terror groups. Troops will continue to go after these terrorists and apply military pressure to destroy them and their cohorts across the country.

“The armed forces conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves and hideouts. Immediately upon the acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to conduct major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves.

“Additionally, troops conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and other forms of offensives against the terrorists. The combination of this offensive posture resulted in over 40 neutralized terrorists and 191 arrests. Troops then recovered 72 assorted weapons and 338 assorted ammunition.

“Troops also arrested 68 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 80 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Four Hundred and Eight Million One Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Naira (N408,147,460.00) only.

“The breakdown of recovered weapons and ammunition are as follows: 20 AK47 rifles, 6 FN rifles, 8 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated rifle, 19 Dane guns, 2 x 36 hand grenades, 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,085 rounds 7.62mm x 56mm ammo, 5.56mm x 45mm ammo, 84 rounds 12.7mm ammo and 12 live cartridges”.