Kaduna Disco Denies Free Electricity Supply In Kebbi

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has denied the purported report that the company is giving a free power supply to all it’s consumers in Kebbi State during the month of Ramadan.

Debunking the allegation, the company in a statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the Head of Corporate Communication at Kaduna Electric, on Saturday said the news report is fake.

The clarification is coming amid news making rounds that electricity consumers in Kebbi State, a franchise of Kaduna Electric, would not have to pay electricity bills throughout Ramadan due to the state government settling the dues.

However, the Disco said that Governor Nasir Idris only subsidized part of the difference, as power supply had increased from 6 to approximately 12 hours. Customers in Kebbi State were reminded to pay their bills promptly to avoid any disconnections. READ ALSO: Kaduna: Fear, Tension as Bandits Kidnap 87, Loot Shops in Fresh Attack

Abdulazeez stated, "The increased power supply was intended to result in higher tariffs for customers in Birnin Kebbi based on the extended hours of electricity usage. Nevertheless, out of generosity, the Governor agreed to contribute towards the difference as a subsidy during Ramadan." "It is important to counter the circulating rumors that the Kebbi state government compensated Kaduna Electric for power supply during Ramadan on behalf of individual customers, absolving them from payment for the electricity consumed during that time," he added. "Our valued customers in Kebbi State should continue to pay for their monthly power consumption, as per the normal practice. The bills for February have been issued, and customers are advised to settle them promptly to avoid any service interruptions," he concluded.