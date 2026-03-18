Kaduna Demolition: Uba Sani Compensates Victims With Plots Of Land

…Over 80 structures demolished in 1st instance 2021 by El-rufai – DG

Kaduna State Government has offered new plots of land to residents of Malali Low-Cost, whose houses were demolished by the immediate past administration of Mal. Nasir El-Rufai in the State

The Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Dr Bashir Garba Ibrahim, who presented the land titles to beneficiaries, noted that the gesture is in fulfilment of Governor Uba Sani’s promise to ensure justice for the victims.

Dr Ibrahim noted that the handing out of the land titles is the result of the January 21 stakeholders meeting, which resolved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the demolition by the previous administration.

Speaking during the presentation of the new offers, Dr Ibrahim advised the beneficiaries to develop the plots quickly.

He further counselled them against reselling the plots of land, adding that “we want you to become homeowners and contribute to the growth of our state.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the chairman of the former Malali Low-Cost residents, Alhaji Mohammed Auwal, expressed gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for addressing their concerns.

Recalling their nine-year struggle to get compensation, he also commended the Director General of KADGIS for his efforts in facilitating the new land allocations.

Other residents also praised the Kaduna State Governor for being compassionate and people-centred in his leadership style.

It would be recalled that the Kaduna State Development and Property Company(KSDPC) had given residents of Malali Low Cost a seven-day quit notice in October 2020.

The residents had protested the short notice and the need to give them the right of first refusal, and the decision was shelved at that time.

However, in March 2021, a three-day notice was served to the residents, and after the expiration of the notice, over 80 structures were demolished in the first instance.

The affected homeowners had been engaging with the Kaduna State Government for compensation or alternative plots since the demolition exercise.