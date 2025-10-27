Kaduna Courts Shut As Judiciary Workers Begin Strike Over Autonomy

Courts in Kaduna State were shut yesterday as Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) began an indefinite strike to press home several demands, including the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal and State high courts, Upper Shari’a court, Customary and Magistrates’ courts were under lock and key with banners on the gate reading: “JUSUN Kaduna state chapter embarks on strike “.

At the Shari’a court Magajin Gari, the situation was not different as court rooms were also closed. However, some staff members of the court were seen outside the court premises, attending to clients who need affidavits.

NAN reports that, on October 23, a notice of indefinite strike which was was signed by the Secretary of the union, Nasiru Haruna was issued.

JUSUN said the industrial action was due to the state govrnment’s failure to respond to multiple correspondences, including a demand letter dated September 1 and an ultimatum letter dated October 9.