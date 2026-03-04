Kaduna: Consensus Strengthens APC’s Institutional Stability – Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has said that the consensus mode adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in electing its Executive members in the state will strengthen the party’s institutional stability.

The governor gave the remarks after the APC State congress held on Tuesday, 3 March at the Yar’Adua Multipurpose Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna.

“The adoption of consensus stands as further evidence of political maturity. Consensus does not imply uniformity of thought; rather, it reflects the capacity to reconcile perspectives in pursuit of a common good.

“It is an expression of collective strength and an understanding that unity sharpens purpose,” he remarked.

Governor Sani was joined at the congress by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, alongside party leaders, elders, delegates, and stakeholders representing the 23 Local Government Areas and 255 wards in Kaduna State.

“The breadth and composure of that assembly reflected a party attentive to its constitutional obligations and conscious of the weight of leadership entrusted to it by its members.

The affirmation of a new State Executive, under the leadership of Chairman, Hon. Atiku Isaac Sankey, marks a consequential step in the steady consolidation of our institutional life.

“Within every enduring political movement, leadership is not merely conferred; it is earned through trust and sustained through service. Those elected today assume not only office, but stewardship; of our values, our structures, and our shared aspirations for Kaduna State,” the governor said.

He noted that all the Congresses were conducted with order and discipline, from the earlier Ward and Local Government Congresses to the affirmation of 36 State Executive members.

“The coherence of the process speaks to a maturing democratic culture within our party; one grounded in consultation, internal accountability, and respect for constitutional order. Such foundations are indispensable to credible governance and lasting public confidence,” he added.

The Governor commended the outgoing leadership for their service and also congratulated those newly elected, reaffirming his commitment to unity, constitutional fidelity, and the continued advancement of Kaduna State, Nigereia, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR and the APC.