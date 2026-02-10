Kaduna Community Protests As 7 Residents Are Abducted

Following the abduction of seven people from Danhonu II Community in New Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna yesterday, residents have protested incessant kidnappings in the community.

The protesters blocked the main access road as they marched to the Millennium City Divisional Police Headquarters, chanting solidarity songs and demanding urgent security intervention.

The latest attack occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday, when bandits stormed the community and abducted members of two families, with those kidnapped identified as Yahaya Yusuf, his wife, Latifat Yusuf, and their sons, Abdulgafar and Abdulqudus.

Residents explained that within a few months, the total number of kidnap cases recorded in the area has risen to 11, heightening fear in the community. They also alleged, “The attacks were targeted mainly at non-indigenes living in the community, raising suspicion that informants might be aiding the criminals.”

A source observed that the bandits invaded the community in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons, explaining that in the last month more than four residents had been kidnapped, while on Sunday night no fewer than 15 bandits arrived with AK-47 rifles and abducted some residents to an unknown destination.

According to him, residents have decided to march to the police station to formally lodge their complaints after enduring repeated attacks, saying that they can no longer live in peace as the pressure from the repeated abductions has become unbearable.

Akoh Salifu, chairman of the Danhonu II Landlords Association, explained that the community could no longer live in peace due to the persistent kidnappings. The Kaduna State Police spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident, saying the police received a distress call and responded promptly.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, had visited the community and met with stakeholders, assuring them that the command would consider establishing a police outpost in the area.