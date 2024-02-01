Kaduna: Cleaner Charged To Court For Stealing Employer’s Money

Rakiya Garba, a 29-year-old cleaner was on Thursday charged to a Kaduna Chief Magistrate’s Court over the alleged stealing of N780,000 from her employer, identified as Hajiya Aisha Sadiq.

The defendant, who lives in Malali, Kaduna, was charged with breach of trust and theft and she pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

Inspector Chidi Leo, the prosecutor, told the honourable court that the defendant committed the offence on January 27 at Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna State.

Leo claimed that the defendant, a cleaner for the complainant, broke into her bedroom and took N780,000 destined for the complainant’s children’s college payments

He stated that during the police investigation, the prisoner confessed to the act and the sum of N380,000 was retrieved from her.

READ ALSO:

The prosecution stated that the offence violated Kaduna State’s Penal Code of 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted her bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the same amount, one of whom must be a blood relative.

Emmanuel stated that the sureties must be gainfully employed and provide proof of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The case was adjourned until March 7 for a mention