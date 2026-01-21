Kaduna Church Kidnappings: Obi Questions Initial Denials, Calls For Decisive Nat’l Action

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the abduction of over 150 worshippers from churches in Kaduna State, questioning how initial denials of the incident emerged and demanding accountability from those who dismissed early reports.

In a statement reacting to confirmation of the kidnappings, Obi asked where those who initially denied the incident obtained their information and who would now be held responsible after the abductions were verified.

He also queried the fate of individuals who were threatened with punishment for allegedly spreading false information about the attacks.

Obi described the situation as a major test of leadership, stressing that in a serious nation, such an incident would prompt swift national action, transparent communication, and visible leadership presence.

“Leadership is not only about grabbing power, but also about presence, speaking when citizens are hurting and acting when lives are at risk,” he said, emphasizing that every Nigerian life must matter.

He urged authorities to prioritize the safe and unconditional release of all abducted worshippers and to confront Nigeria’s worsening insecurity with urgency and resolve.

Obi warned that continued silence or delayed action could further erode public trust, insisting that the country must take decisive steps to end the recurring wave of kidnappings and violence.