Kaduna Church Kidnapping: CAN Slams Police Over Abduction Denial

…Demands Responsible Security Communication

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the Nigeria Police Force over what it described as an insensitive and premature dismissal of reports surrounding the abduction of worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, warning that reckless security communication undermines public trust and deepens fear.

A statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Wednesday in Abuja, described the police’s initial public denial of the incident, which was later confirmed as “Deeply troubling,” as it cast doubt on the accounts of nearly 170 worshippers, clergy, families and eyewitnesses who raised the alarm over the abduction.

The Christian body acknowledged the challenges security agencies face in verifying incidents, particularly in remote communities, but stressed that such difficulties do not justify dismissive public statements on matters involving human lives.

According to CAN, the handling of the incident generated confusion, heightened public anxiety and suggested a lack of empathy for affected citizens.

While commending the Inspector-General of Police for ordering the deployment of operational and intelligence assets to the area after the incident was confirmed, CAN insisted that security responses must go beyond action on the ground to include disciplined, people-centred crisis communication.

He said: “Statements by senior security officials carry enormous weight and must be guided by diligence, empathy and an understanding of their impact on social stability.

“We call on all security agencies and relevant authorities to strengthen coordination, improve verification processes, and ensure that credible reports from communities are treated with the seriousness they deserve. Victims must be protected, genuine distress calls respected, and misinformation, whether dismissive or sensational, avoided.

“CAN also urges governments at all levels to confront the persistent insecurity across the country with renewed urgency, as repeated incidents continue to endanger lives, disrupt worship, and erode public confidence.

“CAN makes a heartfelt appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of all those abducted. We pray that they are returned safely and unharmed, and we urge security agencies to intensify all efforts operational, intelligence, and diplomatic towards securing their swift rescue. The lives of innocent citizens must remain paramount.

“As a national faith-based body, CAN remains committed to peace, justice, and the defence of human dignity. We will continue to stand with affected communities and engage constructively with authorities in the collective pursuit of safety, accountability, and lasting security.”