Kaduna Church Distributes Grains To Muslims For Ramadan

The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry, Sabon Tasha, a suburb of Kaduna Metropolis in Chikun Local Government Area of the State, has distributed grains to over 1,000 underprivileged muslims and Islamic schools across the state.

The General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, said the move which has become an annual event is aimed at easing the ramadan fasting for Muslims in view of the prevailing hardship in the country.

The General Overseer said the church is work – ing to touch at least the life of over 1000 Muslims in Kaduna, saying “We are targeting over 1,000 poor Muslims this year and have purchased 30 bags of maize and millet to distribute, starting today”.

Buru also noted that the gesture was also intended to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance and harmony among residents in the state.

Also part of the activities of Ramadan, Pastor Buru further revealed that he had mobilized over 30 volunteers including Pastors and Imams for what he called a 7-day campaign to appeal to market women and traders across the state to reduce food prices, especially during the period of Ramadan.

