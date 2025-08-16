Politicians and their supporters have been cautioned against attempts to disrupt Saturday’s bye-elections in Kaduna State.

The state police command, which gave the warning, listed the affected areas as Sabon Gari, Zaria, Chikun, and Kajuru councils.

It further emphasised that anyone found instigating violence would be arrested and prosecuted, no matter their status.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed that the police had received “credible intelligence” about plans by some political actors and their loyalists to cause crises during the polls.

He warned that the force will not hesitate to deal with troublemakers

“Let it be made abundantly clear that such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Anyone, no matter how highly placed, who engages in violence, intimidation, vote-buying, thuggery, or any form of disruption will be arrested immediately and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,”

The command said it had put in place “robust security arrangements” in collaboration with other security agencies, with personnel to be stationed at polling units, collation centres, flashpoints, and other strategic locations.

According to the statement, “Security operatives have been directed to be firm, professional, and uncompromising in dealing with individuals or groups who attempt to undermine the peace and orderliness of the elections.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, warns all political actors, party loyalists, and their supporters to conduct themselves responsibly and to desist from acts capable of causing unrest.”

Hassan further assured voters of adequate protection, urging residents in the affected areas to come out and exercise their civic rights without fear of intimidation.