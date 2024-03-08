Kaduna-Borno Abduction: Forces Within, Outside Nigeria Responsible – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), a former Minister of Aviation, has said that forces both inside and outside of Nigeria are coordinating the recent attacks and kidnappings that have occurred in the country in recent times.

Fani-Fakoyode who made this remark said Nigeria must rise to the occasion and find the kidnappers as soon as possible, claiming that the kidnappings were an attempt to disrupt Nigeria and undermine the administration.

FFK’s comment is coming amid the recent kidnapping of numerous women by Islamist militants in Borno State and Kuriga, Kaduna State, where at least 280 schoolgirls were taken from their schools.

In a post on his X account on Friday, the former Minister declared that he called for the extrajudicial killing and summary execution of all terrorists and kidnappers in the nation, and he strongly denounced such ignominious and cowardly seizures.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Events in Gamboru Ngala in Borno State, Northern Nigeria where dozens of women were abducted by Islamist terrorists a few days ago and in Kuriga, Kaduna state where no less than 280 school girls were abducted from their school again by Islamist terrorists in the early hours of this morning are deeply troubling.

“My heart goes out to the women and young girls that were kidnapped, to their husbands, parents and relatives, to Governor Uba Sani (@ubasanius) of Kaduna, to Governor Babagana Zulum

(@ProfZulum) of Borno and to the leaders, traditional rulers and people of both states.

“I wholeheartedly condemn these shameful and cowardly abductions and I call for the summary execution and extrajudicial elimination of all terrorists and kidnappers.

“This is a WAR and we must fight it courageously, vigorously and mercilessly and take NO prisoners!

“Every single one of these cruel, callous, bloodthirsty and evil terrorist beasts that target, murder and abduct our innocent and defenceless women and children and that terrorise our people must be utterly crushed, decimated and annihilated and, in a glorious hail of gunfire and bombs, despatched back to hell where they belong.

“I have no doubt that these attacks and abductions are being co-ordinated by forces both within and outside Nigeria in an attempt to destabilise our country and undermine our Government and we need to rise to the occasion, expose them as quickly and expeditiously as possible and hit them with everything that we have got.”