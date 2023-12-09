Kaduna Bombing: We Demand Justice, It Will Bring Calm, Closure –Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has said that proper investigation and justice on the bombing incident that occurred in Tudun Biri Village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Sunday would bring calm to the community. This is just as the Governor frowned at a statement by the Defence Headquarters’ Director of Media that terrorists often deliberately embed themselves within the civilian population.

Sanisaid that it was an unfortunate incident, where many people died and some were injured. The governor stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave an assurance that there would be investigations into the matter and that those found culpable would be dealt with because this incident happened before and there were no consequences. He said: “I have no doubt that Mr. President would deal with those found guilty. He also promised to compensate the families of those that were killed and those in the hospitals.

“Mr. Vice President Kashim Shettima, who visited the village on Thursday, said that the Federal Government would give compensation and pay hospital bills. “We are following up with investigations to see that the right things are done. Apart from that, the Kaduna State government has been supporting the families. “We will pay hospital bills and take care of children who lost their parents. We will do everything possible to protect the lives of the people of Kaduna State.”

He revealed that they are discussing with the families of the victims, but that the most important thing is that they are providing them the necessary support as citizens, adding that it is the responsibility of the state government to take care of them and support them. The governor, however, disagreed that the issue has religious or any ethnic colouration.

“Let me declare to you, in Kaduna State, we don’t have any religious issues. Initially, religious and ethnic merchants were saying something like that. “But the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Islamic leaders came around and we had discussions with them and with the ethnic leaders. “There is no division in Kaduna State; we are one. I have made it clear that we are going to be fair to everyone.

“The Christian community, under the leadership of the CAN Chairman, even sympathised and commis- erated with the people of the village. “So, in Kaduna State, we are working together and the issue of Southern and Northern Kaduna is history, we now work together as a family. “There are no religious differences and we have been able to talk to those who had this insinuation initially. It’s about unity, justice and equality.

“I am happy that everybody is coming together, we are talking about humanity here and this is key. I want to thank the religious leaders for coming together to make sure that the families of the victims are taken care of,” said Sani who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday monitored by Saturday Telegraph. Sani stressed that everyone is a stakeholder in Kaduna State, and that they work as a team, which he said is the reason that even after it happened nobody has made any statement and look at it from ethnic or religious angle.

“We will continue to support the security agencies, especially in areas where we are having the activities of terrorists. “I want to call on our people to continue to support the military officers in doing their jobs so that we can jointly end this menace in our country. “However, the statement by the Nigerian Army that some of the terrorists are in the community is something that needs verification. “I think it’s a very careless statement; I was surprised when I heard it.

Like I said, we are going to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies that are involved in security issues in Kaduna State. “Everyone should show empathy; this is not the time to be making excuses. We are trying to calm the families and let them understand that we are doing our best. “Making excuses before investigations is unnecessary.

Let’s handle the situation as soon as possible. I want to call on the military to work as a team,” he said. He added that in the past, the military or the air force would not come out openly to say they were not involved, but that in this instance, the Chief of Air Staff came out and said that the air force officers were not involved and the Chief of Army Staff said that it was the army that were involved in the unfortunate incident.

“In the past, nobody would accept responsibility. So, I commend the Chief of Army Staff for accepting responsibility on the matter. “As we are speaking, I would, as the governor, follow up and make sure that justice is done because the people cannot continue to wait. For me, justice is key to this unfortunate incident. “I can confirm that 86 villagers died in the incident, while 76 were hospitalised; one died on Thursday bringing the death toll to 87.

“We will try as much as possible to ensure that we don’t lose anyone among those in the hospital again, we are bringing specialists to take care of them,” he said.