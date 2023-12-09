Kaduna Bombing: Sultan Vows To Pursue Justice for Victims

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on Friday visited the Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State, where the army in error bombed villagers observing the Malud festivities on Sun- day and promised that those affected will get justice. This was as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, also vowed to pursue justice for victims of the bombing. While speaking at the Silver Anniversary of the 11th Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa-Muhammad, at the Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, the Sultan noted that the occasion was not only meant for celebration but to offer prayers for those killed during the accidental bomb attack on the people of Tudun Biri while celebrating Maulud.

He said: “We are here not only to celebrate the emir but to also pray for the emirate and the lives of those killed in Kaduna State. We are going to push for it until justice is served to the people.” In his response, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, said the incident was regrettable. “Our duty is to protect the citizens.

We are going to take serious action to make sure something like this is not going to happen again anywhere in the country. The president has ordered a thor- ough investigation on it.” In his own remarks also in Kafanchan, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, said he was working and pushing for a constitutional role for traditional rulers because of their closeness to the people. According to the monarch, the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Emir is an opportunity for the people of Southern Kaduna to unite for peace to reign in the part of the state.

An elated Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammad Muhammad, thanked the state government and all those who supported and prayed for his success. Meanwhile, the NSA stated that his visit to Tudun Biri was part of the measures being put together by President Bola Tinubu to address the situation. Addressing efforts to combat insecurity in the North West and North East, Ribadu acknowledged significant progress while urging Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, which inherited a deplorable security situation.

Accompanied by the state governor Uba Sani, senior security officials, and religious leaders, the NSA reassured the people of government’s commitment to rebuilding the affected community. He also emphasized that those found culpable at the end of the government investigation would face appropriate punishment.