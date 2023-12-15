Kaduna Bombing: Ex-VP Sambo, Emir Call for Speedy Investigation

Former Vice President, Muhammed Namadi Sambo, and the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, have called for a timely investigation into the error bombing of Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State. The two leaders made the call while answering questions from newsmen shortly after meeting with Governor of the state, Uba Sani, on a condolence visit over the unfortunate incident.

The two prominent personalities who visited the Kaduna Government House together yesterday, also disclosed that the visit afforded them the opportunity to in-form the governor about the progress made by the committee, chaired by VP Sambo on the Zaria Central Mosque that collapsed sometime this year. The former Vice President said: “We are in support of probing the incident and we made it clear that this should be the last one.

Proper investigation should be carried out. Indeed Governor Uba Sani has confirmed to us that a high level independent investigation panel will be set up so that once and for all this type of incident will not happen again. “Secondly, the purpose of our visit is to brief the governor about the development of Zaria Central Mosque. You are all aware of the unfortunate incident where the Mosque collapsed and several people lost their lives.

And the Emir of Zaz-zau formed a technical committee on the reconstruction of the mosque. “I chaired the committee and I briefed the governor on the progress made so far. And I want to make it clear that we are not here to seek government funds. This project as you are aware had a public fund raising in Abuja. There will be a sec- ond one and there will be a continuous fund raising for the reconstruction.

“We are here to commiserate and extend our sincere condolences to the governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani and the people of Kaduna State and indeed all Nigerians on the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri.” On his part, the Emir said: “I share the same view on the independent investigation panel and the governor has confirmed and also the President himself. So we are optimistic and hoping that this should be done within the shortest time.”

Governor Sani on his part said: “From the moment the incident happened there was a high level of solidarity from across the country. Most importantly, Mr. President has assured everybody that proper investigation will be carried out and compensation will be paid.”