Kaduna Bombing: Don’t Allow Corrupt, Unscrupulous Elements Divert Relief Materials, ACF Tasks FG

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the Federal and Kaduna State Government to put in place measures to ensure that promises made to the victims of the bombing in Tudun Biri community are redeemed without delay.

The Forum in a statement by Prof. Tukur Muhammad- Baba, ACF National Publicity Secretary made available to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday also asked government to ensure that “Corrupt, unscrupulous or unsympathetic” elements do not corner what is meant for the people of Tudun Biri.

The forum said that it appreciates efforts of all stakeholders since the incident going forward, all promises made to the Tudun Biri community and especially victims of the attack should be fulfilled in the shortest time possible.

While strong measures are to be put in place to ensure that reliefs transparently get directly to the victims. Part of the statement also said, “Corrupt, unscrupulous or unsympathetic elements must not be allowed to corner or divert any relief materials meant for the victims as is often the case in the aftermath of disasters.

Absolutely no one should be allowed to benefit from the misery of the Tudun Biri and other bomb blast victims.