Kaduna Bans Student ‘Sign-Out’ Activities, Mandates Reusable Textbooks 

The Kaduna State Government has announced sweeping reforms in schools, including restrictions on graduation ceremonies, a ban on unruly student “sign-out” activities, and a mandate for reusable textbooks starting September 2026.

The directives were outlined in a statement on Tuesday by Professor Usman Abubakar Zaria, Director-General of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), who also introduced tighter regulations on school fee adjustments.

According to KSSQAA, the new measures aim to reduce the cost of education, improve access for all children, and ensure safer school environments.

READ ALSO:

The agency expressed concern over schools organising graduation ceremonies for every class level, placing additional financial burdens on parents. Going forward, graduation ceremonies will only be allowed for students completing Basic 9 (JSS 3) and Senior Secondary School (SS 3/SSCE).

“Participation or payment for such events must not be made compulsory. If a compulsory payment is proposed, schools must seek clearance from KSSQAA at least four weeks in advance, with evidence of PTA consent based on properly constituted meetings,” the statement said.

KSSQAA also banned the growing trend of indecent and unsafe behaviour by students during “sign-out” activities following their final examinations. Incidents such as graffiti, vandalism, and dangerous stunts have become a source of concern, prompting the directive.

“School managements are directed to enforce this ban and provide supervised alternatives such as farewell assemblies, talent exhibitions, mentorship sessions, or other safe and meaningful celebrations,” it added.

To further reduce educational costs, the government mandated that, from September 1, 2026, all textbooks used in schools must be reusable. Publishers are required to provide optional workbooks separately, while schools must procure only reusable textbooks.

Additionally, no school proprietor may increase fees or upgrade their institution without written approval from KSSQAA. Approval will require a PTA agreement with quorum, formal applications, enrolment data, proposed fees, and PTA meeting records. Unauthorized fee hikes will attract sanctions.

The directives, according to KSSQAA, align with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which seeks inclusive and equitable quality education.

They also reaffirm the agency’s mandate to safeguard the interests of students, parents, school owners, and the wider community.