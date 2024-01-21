Kaduna: Bandits Kill School Principal, Kidnap Wife, Son

Idris Abu Sufyan, the principal of a school in Kaduna State, was reportedly assassinated and his wife and child were abducted by some suspected bandits who invaded the Kuriga village along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari route.

New Telegraph gathered that on Thursday night, the bandits broke into the town, shot the man dead, and abducted their son and wife to an unidentified location.

Confirming the development on Facebook, a friend of the late principal, Sabiu Gayam said he had been attacked by thugs.

“I just received the news of the death of Mal. Idris Abu Sufyan Kuriga who was killed by thieves yesterday night and took his only wife, Malam Idris was the principal of Government Secondary School, KURIGA, he was my secondary teacher and my colleague at Government Junior Secondary School, GAYAM before he became the principal in Kuriga.

“I am sending my condolence message to his family and the people of Kuriga alike. May Allah have mercy on him. Lallai! This is a great loss to us as a people, considering the important contribution he is making to the education and development of the country.

“Malam Idris was a hardworking person and tried to give a good upbringing to students.”

When contacted, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incidents saying the security operatives were on top of the situation.

“Security agencies and not only the police are trying their best on how they can rescue the abducted wife and her son and apprehend the culprits,” he said.