Kaduna: Bandits Kill Pastor In His Farm

Suspected bandits on Wednesday, stormed a farm in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing pastor Jeremiah Mayau. Pastor Mayau is with the Tawaliu Baptist Church, Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area. Chairman of the Kaduna State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, confirmed the killing to journalists in Kaduna, the state capital yesterday.

Chikun Local Government has been in the throes of attacks for sometimes now, even though Kujama the headquarters of the LGA is a few kilometers away from the metropolis.

The CAN Chairman said the incident took place when the cleric was on his farm cultivating his crop and described the incident as “barbaric” while urging security operatives to exercise vigilance in the discharge of their duties with a view to stopping the nefarious activities of criminal elements in the state.

Hayab further said, “The barbaric incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, while Rev. Jeremiah Mayau was in his farm at Prison Farms, Kujama.

He said, “It is very painful that gunmen move freely in broad day light to execute their evil act and get away with it in a civilized society like ours where we have constituted authority that is expected to checkmate these criminal elements in the society.

“It is also painful that when you raise an eyebrow, you are seen as a deviant that is just looking for trouble while those in authority have otherwise refused to do the right thing to ensure harmonious coexistence among the citizens.”