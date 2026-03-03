Kaduna: Bandits Attack Kagarko, Injure 1, Abduct Scores

Bandits have attacked Janjala Village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, injuring one person and abducting an unspecified number of residents. Security sources told Zagazola Makama that the attack occurred at about 12:30 am on yesterday when the assailants stormed the village and began shooting in discriminately.

According to the sources, two residents of the community, Yusuf Abdulwahab and Idris Ahmed, later reported the incident at the Police divisional headquarters in Kagarko, bringing along a victim identified as Shamsu Adamu, 25, who sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Kagarko, for medical attention,” a source said. The attackers were said to have abducted an unspecified number of persons during the invasion and taken them to an unknown destination.

Following the report, a joint security team, in collaboration with other agencies and local vigilance groups, was mobilised to the area. “The bushes around the community were combed in an effort to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” the source added. Efforts to track the assailants and secure the safe release of those abducted are ongoing.