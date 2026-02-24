Kaduna Assembly Receives Proposed N150.12bn LG Budget For 2026

The Kaduna State House of Assembly yesterday received a bill seeking approval of N150.12 billion for the 23 local government councils in the state for the 2026 fiscal year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill, which proposes an appropriation of N150.12 billion, aimed at funding the activities of the councils for the year ending December 31, 2026.

In a motion during plenary, Mahmud Lawal, member representing Zaria City, urged that the bill be referred to the appropriate committee for detailed scrutiny, while Danlami Stingo seconded the motion.

The Chairman, House committee on Appropriation and Implementation, Yunusa Shehu-Pambeguwa, in an interview with newsmen said that the budget was designed to cover programmes and operations of the 23 local governments.

According to him, the next stage would involve drafting a defence and preparing a timetable for the budget defence exercise, which would be transmitted to the Ministry for Local Government and subsequently to the various councils. He stated that the process would be expedited in view of time constraints and the approaching pilgrimage period.