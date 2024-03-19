Kaduna: Army Rescue 16 Kidnap Victims

Following the recent abduction in the Tantatu Community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have successfully rescued no fear than 16 kidnapped victims.

This is as the troops of the Nigerian Army also thwarted a violent extremist and insurgent group’s attempt to kidnap more people in the community.

Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

According to Nwachukwu, troops immediately tracked the terrorists who had earlier invaded the community in large numbers and taken some of the locals prisoner after responding to actionable intelligence on Sunday at around 10:30 pm.

He claimed that the military fiercely chased the rebels, fighting them in a fierce gunfight, and as a result, freed sixteen hostages.

READ ALSO:

In order to free more victims and stop the militants’ evil plans, he added that the soldiers are still taking advantage of the bushes in search and rescue operations.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for the successful rescue of the kidnap victims.

“He charged them to remain vigilant as they conduct ongoing counter-insurgency operations to liberate all troubled areas in the country,” he said.