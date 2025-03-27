Kaduna APC Woman Leader Dumps El-Rufai, Declares Loyalty To Gov Sani

Share

Following the defection of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the State Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Maryam Suleiman, has publicly distanced herself from the former governor.

Calling the move a wrong political calculation, Hajiya Suleiman, a staunch ally of El-Rufai, reaffirmed her commitment to the APC, dismissing the SDP as a political non-starter.

She admitted to previously criticizing Governor Sani out of ignorance, expressing deep regret and offering a public apology.

“Governor Uba Sani is a compassionate leader who genuinely uplifts people, unlike El-Rufai, whose policies on market demolitions and teacher dismissals caused pain to many,” she stated.

Rebranding herself from “Maryam Mai Rusau” (a name associated with El-Rufai’s policies) to “Maryam Mai Ginau” (symbolizing her new support for Uba Sani’s developmental agenda), she pledged her full commitment to the APC and vowed to make amends for her past remarks.

Her defection marks a significant shift in Kaduna’s political landscape, signaling growing divisions between loyalists of the former governor and those rallying behind the Governor as APC seeks to consolidate its influence in the state.

