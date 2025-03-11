Kaduna APC: We’re Focused On Tinubu, Uba Sani, Not El-Rufai

Share

Following the defection of former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the state chapter of the party has disclosed that they will not lose sleep over the development.

Former Governor el-Rufai, yesterday, declared that he has left the APC for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP). Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Kaduna State Secretary of the APC, Yahaya Baba-Pate, said the party is not worried about the defection of the ex-governor.

The party scribe said members of the ruling party in the state were focused on delivering the state to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

Baba-Pate, who spoke to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, expressed confidence in the party’s strength, citing the influx of other politicians into the party in the state.

He said: “We are unperturbed by former governor Nasir el-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

“The APC in Kaduna State is growing day-by-day, judging from the calibre of politicians streaming into the party on a daily basis.

So, we are not disturbed by anybody defecting to another party based on our governor’s inclusive governance in the state. “We are not disturbed and we are not going to lose sleep over el-Rufai’s moves.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

