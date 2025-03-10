Kaduna APC Reacts To El-Rufai’s Defection

Share

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said it remains unfazed by the recent defection of the former Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that El-Rufai dumped the ruling party for SDP, citing a misalignment between his personal principles and the APC as his primary reason for leaving.

Speaking on the development, Kaduna APC Secretary, Yahaya Baba-Pate, assured that the party remains steadfast in its objectives and is not concerned about El-Rufai’s decision.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, Baba-Pate emphasized that the APC’s priority is securing electoral victories for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in the 2027 elections.

He also highlighted the party’s growing influence, dismissing concerns that El-Rufai’s exit would weaken its strength in the state.

“We are unperturbed by former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027,” Baba-Pate stated.

“The APC in Kaduna State is growing day by day, judging from the calibre of politicians streaming into the party. So, we are not disturbed by anybody defecting to another party based on our governor’s inclusive governance in the state.

“We are not disturbed, and we are not going to lose our sleep over El-Rufai’s moves. The party in the state is growing more than before,” he added.

