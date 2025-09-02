Kaduna Accuses El-Rufai Of Incitement, Warns Against Destabilisation

The Kaduna State Government has accused former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of attempting to destabilise the state through “provocation, manipulation and incitement,” warning that it will not tolerate any attempt to drag the state back into violence.

In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu, said El-Rufai’s recent actions posed a direct threat to peace and development. According to Shuaibu, tension escalated after ElRufai’s political allies lost the August 16 by-elections.

“Rather than accept this democratic outcome with dignity, El-Rufai has chosen to respond with sabotage,” Shuaibu said, alleging that the former governor convened “an illegal and chaotic meeting” of supporters on August 30 that ended in violence, including gunshots.

The government also faulted El-Rufai’s remarks on a television programme where he accused both federal and state governments of bribing bandits to secure peace. Shuaibu described the allegation as a “malicious lie designed to undermine security efforts and incite public anger,” noting that the Office of the National Security Adviser had already dismissed such claims.

He highlighted security gains recorded under Governor Uba Sani’s administration, including the elimination of notorious bandit leaders such as Boderi, Baleri and Sani Yellow, and also arrests of Ansaru members in areas previously plagued by violence.