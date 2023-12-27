Kaduna-Abuja Road Crash: Four Died, Others Injured – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command, has confirmed that the vehicle accident on the Kaduna-Abuja Motorway resulted in the fatalities of four individuals while 56 were injured.

The state sector commander’s spokesperson, Mr Kabir Nadabo, on Tuesday, said that there was a traffic collision near Sabon Sara village along the motorway.

He said that at around 3:30 in the morning, a caravan (Iveco) with the registration number MKA 99YS was involved in a sad accident. The rescue operation was carried out by the combined teams of RS1.113 Zhipe and RS1.17 Birnin Yero.

He clarified that weariness and the overcrowding of people and commodities were the primary causes of the crash, according to the preliminary inquiry.

“Further investigation of the incident shows that 73 people were involved in the crash, 59 got injured, and sadly, four were deceased,” he said.

He went on to say that St. Gerard and AP Smart Hospitals in Kaduna have received the injured.

He urged everyone who drives to carefully follow all traffic laws, noting that the holiday season is the busiest time of year and that there are therefore a lot of traffic accidents.

He, however, gave the public the assurance that the corps was making every effort to reduce the risk of collisions and preserve people’s lives and property.