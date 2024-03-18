Kaduna Abductions: Senator Plans Stakeholders Meeting to Tackle Menace

Worried by the recent spate of banditry in parts of Kaduna State, especially the abduction of over 200 schoolchildren in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Lawal Adamu Usman, said plans are already ongoing to convene an emergency stakeholders meeting.

The Senator, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists yesterday, said that he has been directed by President Bola Tinubu during his recent visit to the Presidential Villa for the meeting to convene the gathering. Among those expected at the meeting the Senator said include security agents, community leaders, Traditional Institutions, Government and Civil Society Organisations amongst others.

This was even as he said the President had reiterated the Federal Government resolve not to pay a kobo to kidnappers in the country. He said the planned meeting would address critical areas of insecurity, especially the frequent bandit operations in the state. According to him: “The stakeholders meeting will also address the use of modern ways of cracking criminals, intelligence gathering, community policing, among others.”

He noted that, President Tinubu during the meeting expressed displeasure over the recurrent bandits attacks in the state, especially the recent kidnapping of hundreds students in Chikun Local Government Area and other areas of the state. “Tinubu told me that we must find ways to restore security and harmonious coexistence of our people,” Senator Usman said. According to him, the President also mandated the meeting to look into the issue of resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) including feeding and security.

On the issue of N1 billion ransom demanded by bandits for the kidnapped schoolchildren, Senator Usman said: “The Federal government has maintained a position that no kobo will be paid as ransom to kidnappers.” He, however, called on the communities to get involved in intelligent gathering and provide useful information to security agencies whenever they suspect any planned attack by bandits. “We must collectively work together to end this problem, President Tinubu is serious about security, and as such we should support him,” he said.