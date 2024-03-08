Kaduna Abduction: Remi Tinubu Calls Capital Punishment For Kidnappers

Following the abduction of some students in Kaduna State, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for capital punishment for anyone found guilty of kidnapping in the country.
The former lawmaker made the call in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the latest abduction of 287 school children in Kaduna on Thursday.
Remi Tinubu charged state legislators to come up with legislation that would formalise capital punishment as a reward for kidnappers.
Mrs Tinubu declared that enough was enough and called on the government at all levels to be more deliberate in tackling the spate of kidnappings across the country.