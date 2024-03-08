New Telegraph

March 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Kaduna Abduction: Remi…

Kaduna Abduction: Remi Tinubu Calls Capital Punishment For Kidnappers

Following the abduction of some students in Kaduna State, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for capital punishment for anyone found guilty of kidnapping in the country.

The former lawmaker made the call in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the latest abduction of 287 school children in Kaduna on Thursday.

Remi Tinubu charged state legislators to come up with legislation that would formalise capital punishment as a reward for kidnappers.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Tinubu declared that enough was enough and called on the government at all levels to be more deliberate in tackling the spate of kidnappings across the country.

Tags:

Read Previous

LNRBDA Constructs 1,130 Boreholes, 29 Water Works In Kwara, Kogi – MD
Read Next

Adebayo Backs FG Sanctioning Of Binance, Urges Nigerians To Support Govt