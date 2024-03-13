Kaduna Abduction: IGP Deploys Mobile Police Unit

About a week after the abduction of over 200 schoolchildren in Kaduna State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the “immediate deployment of a full armed and ready unit of mobile policemen to the Kuriga Community to enhance security in the affected area and facilitate swift action towards the rescue operation.” New Telegraph recalls that no fewer than 200 pupils and teachers of LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun local government area, were kidnapped/abducted by terrorist elements.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, however, assured of ongoing kinetic, and non-kinetic operations geared towards the safe release of the victims. It read thus: “Following the distressing abduction of school students in Kaduna, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, along with the DIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Department, Habu Sani, DIG Department of Operations Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, AIG Police Mobile Force Yekini Adio Ayoku, and other senior officers undertook a visit to the state to assess the situation firsthand. “During his visit, the IGP met with the Governor and extended heartfelt sympathies to the people of Kaduna State, particularly the Kuriga community affected by this tragic incident.

“The IGP reiterated the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safe rescue of all the abducted students assuring that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches are being vigorously pursued to secure the release of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice. “In a bid to bolster security efforts, the IGP also announced the immediate deployment of a full armed and ready unit of mobile policemen to the Kuriga Community to enhance security in the affected area and facilitate swift action towards the rescue operation.