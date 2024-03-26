Kaduna: Abducted School Children Not Ransomed – FG

The Federal Government yesterday said no ransom was paid in securing release of the abducted pupils of LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School, Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The state government on Sunday confirmed release of the 137 school children abducted on March 7 by terrorists and taken to neighbouring Zamfara State. Their abductors demanded N1 billion for their release, issuing a March 27 deadline.

However, the pupils were freed “unharmed”, with Governor Uba Sani applauding the army for showing “courage, determination and commitment”. Speaking at a two-day capacity building of desk officers under the Ministry of Education on the Implementation, Collation, Harmonisation and Reportage of Federal Government Presidential Priority Areas/Ministerial Deliverables and Roadmap for the Education Sector, the Minister of Education Tahir Mamman sympathised with the family of the staff member who died in captivity.

He said: “As promised by Mr. President, they have been rescued. No ransom was paid.” According to him, the ministry is working towards generating the data on all schools in the country. The minister said: “We need to know every single student and teacher in every school in Nigeria because data has eluded us for too long. We need data to know the trends of learning in schools, location of schools, the infrastructure, the ratio of both male and female, out-of-school children and in-school children as well as the conditions of the schools.”

Meanwhile, briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said government is determined to ensure that the lives and property of all Nigerians are protected at all times and the President has also charged security agencies to ensure that these kidnappings are brought to a halt finally in this country.

Asked why the government has yet to invite the Kaduna Based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for questioning considering his comments on the activities of kidnappers and bandits in the country, the minister said: “What I can tell you is that government will not stop at anything to get any kind of information that it requires to solve our problems.

The security agencies are up and doing. Sheikh Gumi, or any other individual for that matter, is not above the law. “If you have suggestions that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take, but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.”