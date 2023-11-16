Kaduna: 20 Yr-old Man Kills Father For Appearing In His Dream

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a man from Madakiya village in Zangon Kataf Local Gov- ernment Area who allegedly killed his father for appearing like a mysterious bird in his dreams.

The 20-year-old suspect, David Felix had confessed that he killed his biological father at their residence who had been appearing in his dreams as a bird with a human face, attempting to hurt him.

According to the Command’s PPRO, ASP Mansir Hassan, the incident happened on September 30,2023 before the man was arrested and during an interrogation at the State Police Command Headquarters, he admitted to the crime and regretted his action.

“He said he killed his father after waking up from sleep and used a pestle to hit him while asleep. Formal charges would be filed once the investigation concludes,” the police said.