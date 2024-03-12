Kadun Kidnapping: Sani Backs Negotiation With Bandits

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly has backed renowned scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi’s stance on negotiation with the abductors of over 200 students and staff who were kidnapped in Kaduna State.

Shehu Sani’s comment came barely 12 hours after Gumi called on President Bola Tinubu-led government to negotiate with the kidnappers in order to secure the release of the school pupils.

Speaking in a statement issued via his verified X handle, Sani clarified that the talks with the robbers are OK as long as there isn’t a large ransom paid.

He wrote: “Negotiations with the Bandits who kidnapped the Kaduna pupils is okay as long as it will NOT involve huge payments.

“It should be a koboless negotiation. Their reported demands for outrageous ransom are sheer madness.

“I’m still optimistic that the pupils will eventually be released gauging the ongoing efforts”.