Kadafur Condoles Zulum Over Death Of Isa Gusau

The Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Kadafur has expressed shock over the demise of his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau who died on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Hon. Umar Kadafur also condoled with the families of the deceased, friends and all members of the pen profession over the death of Mr Gusau, who until his passing, on Thursday was an active member.

The Deputy Governor in a condolence message issued by the office of his Director Press said“I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Alhaji Isa Gusau.

“As an adviser to the governor on Media and Strategy, he was known for his remarkable talent and dedication. He had an unwavering passion for journalism, and his commitment to delivering accurate and compelling narratives deeply resonated with those who had the pleasure of reading his work, the statement said.

The Deputy Governor further said “, beyond his professional achievements, Mr Gusau was a genuine and compassionate individual. To the best of my knowledge, he approached his work with empathy, seeking to understand the unique perspectives of Borno State which he covered for many years.”,.

“During such a difficult time, it is important to remember that Mr.Gusau made a lasting impact and his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring reporters and journalists for years to come.

“To the family he left behind, please, accept my deepest condolences and know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult period,” Kadafur added.

Kadafur while praying for the repose of the Gusau soul, said, “May the memories of Mallam Isa Gusau provide comfort and strength during this time of grief. I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grant his gentle soul eternal rest and peace in the hereafter.”