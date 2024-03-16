KACRAN Commends FGs N50bn Fulaku Initiative, Urges Members To Shun Protest

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has commended the Federal Government for setting aside N50 billion for the ” Fulaku Initiative” for cattle rearers across the country and urged members to shun any planned protests.

The National President of KACRAN, Khalil Bello disclosed this while briefing journalists at the NUJ press Centre, Maiduguri on Saturday advised the Federal Government to involve the cattle rearers association in the policy formulation and implementation for the success of the project.

” For the success of the Fulaku Initiative members of the cattle rearers association should not only be involved but the Federal Government should ensure all cattle routes that were encroached by farmers are reclaimed to ensure easy movement of t called and reduce disputes between Hardee’s and farmers across the country”, Bello added.

He said it is only with the involvement of the rearers that issues of providing potable water and food to both human and cattle consumption, stressing that the members are not concerned with the construction of houses, schools, hospitals and other amenities.

The KACRAN urged its members nationwide not to participate in any form of protest under any guest because protests that were seen to be peaceful turned out to be violent.

” We urge all KACRAN to refrain from engaging in demonstrations and to foster peace and unity within the country. In light of recent disturbing events, KACRAN, as an organization committed to harmony and progress, strongly condemns any acts of vandalism and lawlessness. Such behaviour poses a threat to the nation’s fragile security and contradicts our values as a civilized society, he said.

While commending the NEDC for humanitarian assistance to the people of the Northeast and the construction of houses, schools and hospitals in the region, called on the commission to also include its members in its programs through the construction of earth dams, drilling of boreholes and financial assistance to them.

With a focus on enhancing our security system and maintaining peace, KACRAN calls upon its members to avoid demonstrations. While peaceful protests are a constitutional right, there exists the risk of such events being co-opted by malicious individuals seeking to cause disorder and damage”, he added.

The association also commended the Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum’s initiative of establishing a committee to foster peace between cattle rearers and farmers in the state and urged the committee’s mandate to address the causes of conflicts and to promote longstanding harmony in Borno State is a testament to his exemplary governance.

The group called on other state governors to emulate Governor Zulum’s proactive approach. As bd transformative projects in Borno State serve as a model for leadership not only in Nigeria but globally.