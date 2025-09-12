Kachikwu Rejects INEC Recognition Of Mark As ADC Nat’l Chairman

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has rejected the recognition of a former Senate President, David Mark, as the National Chairman of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Kachikwu described INEC’s decision as irresponsible, adding that he had never had faith in the current leadership of the electoral body.

Speaking further, he noted that Nigeria was considered a failed nation by many because of recycled politicians who had failed to provide good leadership and would further destroy the country if allowed to return to power.

“Nigerians as a whole know that the David Mark-led faction of the ADC is on borrowed time. What we saw from the INEC chairman yesterday was another irresponsible act from the outgoing chairman of INEC.

“It is a norm that when you have cases that are in court, you respect those cases that are in court, and you shouldn’t do anything that will affect the outcomes of those cases.

“The courts are sitting on our matter with David Mark and co next month, and Nigerians will see the rulings after the courts sit.

“If they (coalition) had leadership that we could look to and say these guys did well for Nigeria, Nigerians today would not be complaining.

“Nigerians today will not be saying that this country is a failed nation, but the reason why they are saying that Nigeria is a failed nation is because these guys all failed.

“So, what are they trying to do? Which nation are they trying to rebuild? Nation that they destroyed? Absolutely not!

“These guys are people who cannot stay outside of political office, who don’t have anything that they do for a living, and the only thing they need to do is to come back to political office so that they can start feathering their nest again and taking care of their friends and family,” he added.

Asked why he refused to join forces with the ADC led by Mark to reform the ADC, the former presidential candidate said, “Are you saying that in a country of over 200 million people, a bunch of former this, former that are the only people that can mount a rescue mission to save Nigerians from the professional politicians we have had in the last four decades.

“Are you saying that my generation, your generation, the generation after us, don’t have anything worthwhile to offer in service to the fatherland?

“Are you saying that people who have ballooned our debts, people who are known worldwide as a bunch of politicians, who have not provided any infrastructure, are the same people you’re telling me are going to save us from themselves?

“I believe we have Nigerians who have got what it takes to save this country.”