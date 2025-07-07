Kachikwu: I Am Deeply Concerned About US Tariff Policy On Nigerian Economy

Mr. Jon Tudy Kachikwu, a former Chairman of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group (SMEG), in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, speaks on President Donald Trump’s tariff, AfCFTA, Nigeria’s tax reforms and others

President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff extension is about coming to an end, what is the fate of African countries?Do you think Countries like Nigeria should have had negotiations with the US on the issue?

The truth is that President Donald Trump is a bully. And dealing with a bully is a very difficult task, especially African countries.

You can see what the Chinese, Canada and others are going through with him, knowing fully well these are world powers. So for Nigerians or Africans, he sees us as what he called shithole.

That is, nothing good can come out of the African continent, basically because of leadership issues. So he just looked down on us. You can see what played out with him and the South African President. So he does not regard us.

So the 90- day tariff extension, I can vividly tell you, no exporter to the US is finding it funny right now because, they are very very strict about it.

There is nothing any African country can do right now rather than just to look inward and possibly go into massive production and depend less on the US market, if possible.

What are the likely outcomes in the global market after the expiration of the US’ 90- day deadline? Are we going to see more economic disruptions or stability in the global market?

Nothing like stability in US market as far as President Trump is in power. I want to give you a typical example, last year November/ December, in US, we were buying propane.

We call it propane in the US, and we call it cooking gas here in Nigeria. So propane, the cooking gas there, we were buying the 12.5KG $42. Today, as I am speaking with you, it’s $68.

This is just to tell you the confusion, instability that Trump’s administration has caused in the US. You could imagine, a hardened supporter like Elon Musk decided to step aside because his policies have been affecting businesses, including that of Elon Musk too.

Even Elon Musk was paying any buyer or any user of his electric car from his personal pocket. So to answer your question directly, there is nothing like economic stability in the offing with the 90-Day expiration of the Trump’s reciprocal tariff in the US.

So it is a very dicey situation in the US market right now. Because many average Americans are losing their jobs. Even those that go to work they are not sure they will retain their jobs in the next one or two weeks.

So, there is a kind of jittery in the system as everybody is in panic mode. So as it’s affecting African countries, it’s equally affecting Americans that voted him in.

Nobody is finding it funny, you can see for yourself how he is causing confusion in Gaza, Iran, and others. Everywhere confusion. And this is one of the reasons for the meeting between the US and China that was held recently in UK ended in deadlock.

However during the 90-day period, we’ve seen the US coming out to say that countries like China, Canada and a few others have successfully completed trade negotiations. Are we going to see stiffer tariff sanctions on some countries?

Definitely, we are going to see that because what Trump is planning to do with his policy is to make sure America is a reference point in the global market and any country not abiding and cooperating with America is going to be coerced to do so and submit to America.

Can you see the power play with Japan, saying that since Japanese Prime Minister didn’t come to meet him for trade negotiation in the US that he should not think about bringing rice manufactured in Japan to the US market.

So, there are going to be more countries that are going to be in this Japan’s shoes with the US reciprocal tariff in place.

In a nutshell, are you still wary of the adverse effects of the tariff on Nigeria’s economy?

I am deeply concerned about both the substance and the implications of the new tariff policy on Nigerian economy.

My foremost concern lies in the asymmetry of the trade action which undermines the spirit of international cooperation and disregards the developmental needs of emerging economies.

In addition, I am also wary of potential pressure on Nigeria to reciprocate by reducing its own tariffs on US goods. While the US may frame this as a step toward “fair trade,” the reality is that lowering tariffs on US imports could flood the Nigerian market with subsidized goods, thereby undermining local producers.

This is especially troubling given the weak state of Nigeria’s infrastructure, logistics, and energy supply—all of which already place local manufacturers at a dis advantage. Another key concern is the risk of policy

Nigeria has, in recent years, made commendable strides toward achieving selfsufficiency in several manufacturing segments

diversion. Nigeria has, in recent years, made commendable strides toward achieving selfsufficiency in several manufacturing segments and diversifying away from oil.

However, succumbing to external pressures to liberalize trade prematurely would reverse these gains. Instead of supporting domestic production, such actions would signal to investors and industrialists that Nigeria lacks a coherent long-term trade and industrial policy.

Furthermore, the absence of institutional capacity to engage in sophisticated trade negotiations places Nigeria in a vulnerable position.

While countries with advanced legal and economic institutions may be able to negotiate favourable terms, Nigeria is at a disadvantage due to capacity constraints.

This could lead to suboptimal agreements that serve foreign interests more than domestic development objectives.

At the 17th US-Africa Business Summit recently, the Secretary-General of AfCFTA encouraged the US, African businesses and governments to recognise that Africa’s economic growth cannot rely solely on trade but must also prioritise production. What is your opinion on this?

Yes. He is right in his assertion, because the truth is President Trump doesn’t care about us, AfCFTA or whatever we are doing here in the African continent.

So it’s in our hands as Africans to dig inward to develop our trade economically rather than us still looking up to US for development.

Backward integration is key at this period of US reciprocal tariff for the African countries as a way to grow our trade in the continent.

Do you think there is need for President Tinubu to address the planned total removal of subsidy on electricity?

I am thinking government needs to think twice on its planned removal of electricity subsidy in the country because of the challenges it will pose to manufacturing sector and other sectors of the economy.

You don’t add more burden on a key sector that is in recession already by trying to make them pay more for electricity that they are not even enjoying and they are paying hugely for.

Any country that don’t have electricity, it is full of darkness. Even the behavior of the citizens of that country will be darkened. They can’t behave in a way that is in a lighting atmosphere.

He will be behaving like dark person, Africa! Africa!! First thing we need to do is to make sure we provide electricity, stable one; 24/7.

Because I must tell you, most local manufacturers don’t rely on public supply, they run generating sets 24/7 for their businesses. If there is stable electricity in the country, definitely it will attract foreigners to come over to invest in Nigeria.

They know our country is full of milk and honey, that whenever people come here, they will survive it and they will make it. But in the area of electricity, people are dying, business owners are dying.

Let me use bottled water manufacturers as an example, how much is the profit margin on bottled water? Don’t you know how much they will run if they don’t have electricity before they would get it.

But if government comes with providing stable electricity, it will be good for every household and businesses. Okay let us assume that in a month now, we spend, let’s say N4 million – N5 million on diesel to run our business, now such amount of money, I am very sure, Discos can never bring up to N2 million- N5 million as electricity bill in a month.

If they bring N2 million for what I used for the month, definitely I will have another N2 million as profit. That N2 million will enable me to share and empower a lot of people.

That N2 million can be part of my business profit. But when there is no electricity, it is not everyone that will understand the style.

See a lot of manufacturers are selling their machines now, a lot of companies are closing down immediately they come up with their policies.

So we don’t need to be deceiving ourselves, we are governing human beings and you must understand what is their areas of needs? What are their challenges? What are they facing before you bring out any policy? If you don’t implement what will make them to have soft landing in doing the business, definitely they will run at a loss.

A lot of people collected loans in the banks. A lot of people, they will be committing suicide if they cannot pay back these loans. Again, a lot of people will be running away with this new policy on ban of alcoholic beverages in pet bottles.

What I can tell you is that the recent policies of the current government have been making local manufacturers to start shut their factories and sell off their machines amidst turbulent economic conditions in the country.

Historically, Africa’s trade patterns and trade routes were hardwired to look outward—to Europe for machinery, to Asia for textiles, to the Americas for food—while ignoring the gold in our own backyard. As a Nigerian exporter, why do you prefer that? Is it because of the foreign currencies involved?

You are absolutely right. Our data told us one truth: Africans were not trading with one another—not because of lack of will, but because of lack of market intelligence, connectivity, and structured platforms.

Also, African countries don’t like to trade with one another and that is why you see the low volume of trade around 13 per cent or 15 per cent. But the main reason for this is leadership instability in the continent.

Like now, you can see, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso, see the way they ceded themselves from ECOWAS.

Also, our border issues too also play a key role because of the mass extortion during goods transportation. African countries are not united in trade. For instance, see the European Union see how they adopted Euro as their legitimate currency and see how this has helped in growing their trade and investment.

But in Africa, it is a different ball game in deed. Unless African countries come to their senses that trading with each others is the best. See the common currency that has been ratified by AU till now, the common currency is not yet in place because of leadership instability in the continent.

Do you know that when you transport goods from Nigeria to Benin Republic, there are lots of multiple checkpoints on the road and you will need to be settling the security personnel manning these road blocks.

To cap it all, a Ghanian shoemaker looks to Argentina for leather, while Nigeria, Ethiopia and Burundi overflow with hides. A Senegalese supermarket stocks dairy from Europe, while East Africa leads in milk production.

West Africa spends $3 billion annually importing meat from Australia, while Botswana, Namibia, and Mali have surplus livestock. One can go on and on.

This was a deliberate strategy of colonialialism to ensure that Africans do not trade with each other, a strategy of extracting raw materials and dumping manufactures in return.

A strategy that saw economic policy in Africa being reduced to rudimentary procedures of gathering crops and bartering them and ensuring that countries do not trade with their neighbours.

Let me close with a quote from the late Professor Ali Mazrui: “Africa produces what it does not consume and consumes what it does not produce.”

Recently, President Tinubu signed into law the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bills. What is your take on this, considering that MAN, LCCI, NACCIMA, NECA, have all applauded the move?

You see, the signing of the tax reform bills into law by President Tinubu is good and welcome.

But you should know that we don’t have problems with coming up with good policies in Nigeria. The only problem is implementation. Policy summersault is one of the biggest challenges facing our policies in Nigeria.

To me, on paper, these four tax reforms are good but there implementation by the FIRS is the problem. You know that a lot is happening with tax fraud and corruption in the tax agency.

Currently, I have an issue with FIRS because they came to my office and after disclosing our accounts to them they were not satisfied and they insisted I should go and pay millions.