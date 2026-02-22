Kachi Benson, Joke Silva Reopen Chibok Story In New Film

Emmy-winning filmmaker Joel ‘Kachi’ Benson and Nigeria’s renowned actress, Joke Silva have put their best skills in documenting the Chibok Girls story in a new documentary set to be released soon.

“Mothers of Chibok’, a new documentary is set for a nationwide theatrical release beginning February 27 through FilmOne Entertainment.

The documentary chronicles the lives of four mothers in Chibok in the years following the 2014 abduction of their daughters, offering an intimate and deeply human perspective on resilience and hope.

Beyond navigating loss, these women cultivate groundnuts as a small enterprise to fund their children’s education, demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness and determination in the face of ongoing challenges.

Mothers of Chibok premiered at DocNYC, screened at major international festivals, and won the Encounters Al Jazeera Award for Best African Feature-Length Documentary.

Joel Kachi Benson made history in 2025 as the first Nigerian to win a Documentary Emmy for his previous feature, Madu. Award-winning actor and producer Joke Silva joins the project as Executive Producer.

In the lead-up to its cinema release, Joel Kachi Benson says they are engaging a selected group of credible and culturally influential platforms to amplify the official trailer and help spark meaningful national and global conversations around this story