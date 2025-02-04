Kabir Bichi And His Rare Political Philosophy

Share

If there is any leader existing today with such attributes of selflessness, anyone that is profoundly selfless and self-sacrificing as Sir Ahmadu Bello of Blessed memory, that person is definitely Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi Abubakar.

Hon. Abubakar, to mention the least, has an ingrained selflessness, the type that was only exhibited by Sir Ahmadu Bello of blessed memory. None has been able to either imbibe or exhibit such quality after the departure from this world of the late Sage of Northern Nigeria, except this outstanding Parliamentarian.

To Hon. Kabir Bichi committing to the needs of others by demonstrating personal sacrifice is synonymous with good governance, coupled with effective and efficient legislative representation. His political jurisdiction encompasses the entire country and his legacy of excellence, stretches far beyond the continent, exhibiting fresh and original humanism and godlike attributes.

For instance, as the Chairman, House Committee on Works, Abubakar Kabir has provided legislative support and oversight, which has ensured that contractors and the Ministry of Works and Housing handling the construction and supervision of various critical road projects across the country, are fully engaged while the works are all carried out according to specification. This is of course without bias to geopolitical leanings.

A patriotic and result-oriented team player, he mobilized members of his Committee towards ensuring effective and efficient oversight and the timeous completion of the Lagos-Badagry Road, Abuja-Kano Road, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, Kano Light Rail Project, and the Eko Bridge Project.

Known for the donation of social and physical infrastructure, as well as cash donations to indigent and vulnerable members of his constituents from his personal resources, Hon. Bichi as part of his legislative responsibility to the people of his Constituency, has also sponsored various Bills, including a Bill for the Establishment of a University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Bichi, 2021, and a Bill for the Establishment of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

A highly supportive lawmaker with integrity, Hon. Bichi’s educational support to his constituency is outstanding and upbeat, unequal in the annals of his Constituency and all-inclusive, impacting virtually all strata of people and bringing happiness and relief to many families.

In a demonstration of his steadfast determination towards ensuring the most qualitative and functional system of education for his constituents, Hon. Bichi also constructed an ultra-modern digital E-Library capable of providing ma modern learning facilities for the people of Bichi and beyond and enhancing access to digital educational resources, promoting literacy, and supporting the academic development of students in the area.

In collaboration with other notable and eminent politicians from his Constituency, he has consistently donated the sum of 10 million Naira to disciples of Tijjanawa, the organisers of Maulud of Shehu Ibrahim Inyas in Kano State for the Maulud service, and also initiated a yearly donation of over 9 Million four hundred naira Naira to Bichi Indigent Science and Technical Boarding School Students to enhance smooth and unperturbed schools resumption.

The later gesture, which has become a tradition, has supported thousands of indigent students in returning to their various institutions at the resumption, as well as promoting learning and dedication to their studies.

He also initiated the construction of the Santar Namama roads connectivity in Bichi, Kano State, and other vital physical infrastructures, so as to enhance connectivity, improve transportation, and boost economic growth in the region.

In a bid to enhance the sustainability of his social infrastructural development interventions, so as to enable them to pass the test of time, Hon. Kabir founded a Foundation known as the Kabir Abubakar Bichi Foundation, with the eminent, and erudite Dr Habibu Usman Abdu as Chairman, the foundation in the realization of its set objectives and living to expectations, inaugurated a support programme that injects 20 thousand Naira stipend annually to each beneficiary, who must be an indigene and a student of any secondary institution in the country.

In actualization of his promise, Hon. Abubakar also carried out the renovation and furnishing of eight secondary schools in his constituency and also sponsored several constituents, mostly women, to Egypt and Saudi Arabia for tertiary education.

The thorough and resilient philanthropist and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation has produced more engineers and doctors, and the renovated bringing dignity both to the students and the schools and creating a comfortable, conducive and invitingly qualitative learning ambience to both learners and teachers, more than any other politician of his time.

An inventive, compassionate, and engaging leader, Hon. Bichi through his congruence and influence facilitated the appropriation and release of over 1.5 billion for the renovation of three strategic secondary schools in his constituency, namely; Dawakin Tofa Science College, GSS Bichi and Dan Cin Cin Secondary School is also included.

A thoughtful, passionate and empathetic parliamentarian, Hon. Bichi reconstructed the Hagagawa, Chiranchi, Sabonlayi and six other primary and secondary schools within the constituency, so as to ensure a fair level playing ground for teaching and learning and also serve as an added impetus to both teachers and learners.

As part of his private partnership and a means of further enhancing educational growth and development in his Constituency, Hon. Bichi singlehandedly employed over 306 teachers to teach in various strategic schools within his Constituency, these teachers are under his payroll. This productive effort has greatly enhanced educational development, prioritised learning and eliminated the prevalent scarcity of teachers and the incidence of out-of-school-children, which hitherto was the bane of education in the Constituency.

The 2019 to 2023 Chairma of House Committee on Works, and inventive politician Hon. Bichi, also enhanced sports development, increased social interaction, initiated unprecedented investment drive to his Constituency and brought about mutual understanding, confidence building and other related benefits through the construction of an ultra-modern 18,000 Seat Capacity Stadium in Bichi.

The state-of-the-art project has since become an investor’s hub, accelerating development, commerce and greater long-term income opportunities, with high revenue potentialities as host to national and international championships, mobilizing fans and income to the town.

Indeed, Hon. Abubakar Abubakar Kabir is a selfless Philanthropist and Politician who, has taken after the life and leadership style of Sir Ahmadu Bello and has dedicated his life to self-sacrifice and service to his people and the world.

Audu who is a historian wrote this piece from the ancient city of Kano.

