Kabba Royal Rumble: Ilajo Royal Family Hails S’Court’s Verdict

The Ilajo Royal Family of Kabba has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the Court of Appeal ruling granting the family the right to challenge Chief Dele Owoniyi’s occupation of the Obaro Stool.

In a statement by the Ilajo Descendants Union President-General Samuel Alori, the group expressed satisfaction over the judgment and expressed its readiness to represent its case with all the cultural and historical evidences at the lower court for proper adjudication.

The legal tussle started in 2018 following the appointment by the Kogi State Government of Owoniyi as the Obaro of Kabba, who the Ilajo Royal Family said was not the rightful person to occupy the Obaro stool having not come from any of the three ruling houses of Ajinuhi, Ajibohokun and Mokelu of the Ilajo Royal Dynasty of Kabba.

The family said it made frantic efforts to present its grievances to the state government to no avail which compelled it to approach the court for redress.

