Kaartoon.k: Nigeria’s Rising Afrobeats Talent Goes Global

Kaartoon.k, a Nigerian-born Afrobeat and Afropop artist, is steadily emerging as one of Africa’s most exciting new exports in global music.

Hailing from Delta State and currently based in Cyprus, Kaartoon.k is building a growing cross-border following thanks to his dynamic sound and captivating stage presence.

His music seamlessly blends the rich rhythms of Afrobeat with elements of R&B, street pop, and soulful storytelling.

Known for fusing African vibes with global sounds, Kaartoon.k delivers melodies that are emotionally resonant while keeping listeners dancing.

Since his debut in 2022, he has released a string of singles including “No Know,” “Loading,” “Tokyo,” and his latest, “Jowo.” Each release highlights his creative evolution, earning him recognition both in Nigeria and within the Afrobeat community in Cyprus, where his music resonates with students, DJs, and party enthusiasts alike.

Beyond music, Kaartoon.k embodies a new generation of African artists breaking boundaries, combining cultural pride with an international outlook.

His songs explore themes of love, hustle, hope, and real-life experiences, delivering a sound that feels both local and global.

With rising streaming numbers on Audiomack, Apple Music, and Spotify, and a growing social media presence on Instagram and TikTok, Kaartoon.k is positioning himself as a promising Nigerian voice expanding Afrobeat’s reach across Europe and beyond.