Ka3na Returns To Instagram 3-Month After Husband’s Demise

Former big Brother Naija (BBNaija) lockdown housemate, Ka3na Jones has finally returned back to social media with a touching note three months after the death of her husband.

It would be recalled that the reality TV star lost her husband, Mr Jones to the cold hands of death in May, 2023 and was buried right after.

Three months after mourning her husband’s death, the mother of three made her way back to social media as she declared herself greater than what she went through.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Ka3ma shared photos of herself on a private jet and noted that her loss had left her widowed but not withered by it.

Speaking further, she said that she’s rising from her ashes and extended gratitude to those who had reached out to her during her grieving period.

Ka3na wrote: “Rising from the ashes, embracing my inner boss lady!

“After mourning the loss of my beloved husband, I am stepping back into the social media world to share my journey of resilience, strength, and my luxurious lifestyle.

“Life may have thrown its toughest challenges at me, but I am determined to rise above and live life to the fullest – Join me on my official YouTube channel “Keeping Up With Ka3na” LINK IN BIO!

“My sincere gratitude for all your messages and comments. It’s been so comforting to know that I have such supportive community behind me. I am now back on my grind and doing OK with my beautiful daughter… Xo, @lila_bossbaby”

