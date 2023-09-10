Ka3na Jones Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Ka3na Jones has splashed millions of naira to purchase a new Mercedes Benz, weeks after mourning her husband who died earlier this year.

It would be recalled that Ka3na lost her husband, Mr Jones to the cold hands of death in May 2023 and made a huge comeback on social media after spending months mourning her husband.

Following the death of her husband, the socialite has become the latest owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz, as she splashed millions of naira on the new whip.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star shared photos of her new ride. She also struck different majestic posses beside her new whip.

