K3D Couture: Redefining Elegance In New Bridal Collection

The fashion week season continues as Women’s wear brand, K3D Couture, takes the cue to unveil its latest fashion offering, ‘Tehila Collection’. It is a collection of elegant bridal designs. Faith Florence Emmanuel Obot, founder of K3D COUTURE, had a unique inspiration in creating the bridal pieces. She said she was inspired by the desire to create something unique and beautiful for her grand daughters, when they grow and get married. “I wanted to create something I can see them getting married in.

Although they are only children now but I wanted to test myself to know that when that time comes, grandma will definitely be there to deliver,” Faith Florence said. Faith Florence, who recently showcased the line of bridals at the recently concluded Port Harcourt fashion week, has advised young ladies looking to get married to take their time in selecting wedding dresses, adding that a unique wedding dress will speak for itself when it is worn.

With designs inspired from current and latest trends, she said she believes that fashion is never ending and always recurring and so, she likes to incorporate new and old styles into her collections. The mother, wife and a graduate of Project Management found passion in fashion at a young age. “As a young girl in my 20s, I had a strong passion for fashion and styles. The desire to see people look good right from a tender age has always been my dream. I can remember vividly when I was in Lagos; each time I went to church or any other gathering, I was intentionally checking out people’s dresses.

“I would scrutinize the way they dressed, the style of the dress they wore, and the stuff of the dress. “I always told myself I would like to be a fashion designer and a stylist. With a heart full of passion to start practicing the profession and actualise my dream, I was motivated to take the step of making people look good and admirable. So, after giving birth to my last child, I decided it was time to have my own space to engage in my artistic side and since I have been a business person for a long time, I decided to dive into another aspect of something that I love, which is business and fashion and that led me to create K3D couture,” she explained.

For the remarkable fashion designer, her journey in the fashion industry in the past years has been from little beginnings to achieving great feats. “We started production from an office in our company and we had a showroom along Peter Odili road in Port Harcourt and right now, we are international. I would say it’s been great and has taken a lot of efforts too,” she added. Designs from K3D couture have also featured on runways outside the shores of Nigeria. She was one of the designers that exhibited at the just concluded Africa Fashion Week London, which was mainly a way to tell the stories of African heritage in the rich African prints and designs. Just like Afro beats music, Faith Florence says the Nigeria Fashion industry is taking over the world.