K1 Reunites With Son Malik In Emotional Public Moment

Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has publicly reconnected with his son Malik, whom he shares with actress Bisola Badmus, in a heartwarming turn of events.

The reunion unfolded during a live performance, where K1 embraced Malik on stage, serenading him with praises and drawing smiles from the young boy.

Initially reserved, Malik’s expression softened when his father whispered to him, capturing a long-awaited moment of connection.

The reunion comes after years of public appeals and social media exchanges, with Badmus urging K1 to acknowledge his role in their son’s life.

In 2022, she had described K1 as a “deadbeat father” during her son’s 10th birthday, noting that she had been fulfilling both parental roles. She also revealed in a past interview that she had kept her health struggles, including a brain tumor, from K1 initially, but had hoped he would take responsibility for Malik.

Fans have shared mixed reactions online. Some expressed joy at seeing the father and son together, while others questioned the timing and setting of the reunion.

Instagram user Caramel Millinery commented, “Even if he wants to accept and acknowledge the boy, na for party?” Meanwhile, Kirabeautystore reflected on Badmus’s struggles, writing, “I don’t know why I’m teary. This woman really went through a lot. It’s really a man’s world after all.”

Despite differing opinions, the public moment has undeniably marked a significant step in K1’s relationship with his son, offering a glimpse of reconciliation after years of tension and uncertainty.