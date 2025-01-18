K1 De Ultimate Mourns Mother’s Death

Share

Renowned fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate), has been thrown into mourning following the demise of his mother, Alhaja Halimot Shadiya Anifowoshe, who passed away at the remarkable age of 105.

The iconic musician shared the somber news via an emotional post on his Instagram page on Saturday, January 18.

In the post sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the music legend expressed profound grief over the loss of his beloved mother.

Accompanied by a heartfelt tribute and her photo, Kwam 1 wrote: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi Raji’un RIP Mama.”

“Alhaja Halimot Shadiya Anifowoshe was a pillar of strength and wisdom in K1 De Ultimate’s life.

According to him, she played an instrumental role in his journey to becoming one of Nigeria’s greatest fuji musicians.

Her nurturing spirit and guidance were pivotal in shaping his successful career.

Following the announcement, fans, colleagues, and industry stakeholders have flooded K1’s social media pages with condolences and prayers for the departed soul.

Many also praised her long life and the legacy she leaves behind through her son’s achievements.

The family is yet to announce burial arrangements.

