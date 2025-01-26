K1 De Ultimate Declines Apology To Alfas Over Derogatory Remark 

Share

Popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known by his stage name K1 De Ultimate, has stirred controversy after refusing to apologise to Islamic clerics over a remark he made during the preparations for his late mother’s Fidau prayer.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the K1 De Ultimate’s mother’s Fidau prayer, a key Islamic ritual in honour of the deceased, was held on Friday, January 24, 2025.

But the controversy began after a video clip surfaced showing K1 referring to some Islamic clerics with the term “Ganusi,” which many interpreted as insinuating that certain Alfas attend religious ceremonies mainly for financial gain.

The event was graced by celebrities and respected clerics, including Sheikh Faruq Onikijipa, who delivered a sermon addressing K1’s controversial statement.

Sheikh Onikijipa criticised the remark, urging the musician to apologise to the clerics in attendance.

However, K1 De Ultimate has remained resolute, stating he has done nothing wrong and therefore sees no need for an apology.

He explained, “To admit guilt means saying, ‘Okay, don’t be angry.’ But there’s no reason for that because I have done nothing wrong.

“If you admit guilt, you are saying the accusations are true, which they are not.”

The musician’s stance has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting his refusal to apologise while others believe he should offer a public apology to mend ties with the offended clerics.

