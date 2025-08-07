K1 De Ultimate Breaks Silence On Airport Controversy

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate on Thursday denied allegations by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that he breached boarding protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that FAAN disclosed that the 68-year-old musician attempted to board a ValueJet Airlines flight to Lagos on Monday with an “Unidentified liquid substance,” allegedly disregarding warnings from aviation security (AVSEC) and the flight captain.

However, in a statement released by the singer’s media aide, Kunle Rasheed, said the incident was “Not only exaggerated but also misleading”.

The singer argued that the substance was plain drinking water given to him at the airport lounge while awaiting boarding and “Not alcohol.

He insisted that he adhered to protocols and sought to clarify the misunderstanding peacefully, but it was “Unnecessarily escalated.

Kwam 1 urged the media and public to “Avoid sensationalism” and base judgments on facts rather than assumptions.

The musician also maintained his innocence, emphasising cooperation with authorities to resolve the matter.

The statement reads, “We wish to categorically state that this narrative is not only exaggerated but also misleading, At no point did K1 act in a manner that endangered lives or breached safety regulations.

“The substance in question — which was wrongly sensationalized — was nothing more than plain drinking water, given to him at the airport lounge while he waited to board the aircraft. Despite his respectful effort to clarify this, the situation was unnecessarily escalated.

“Claims that K1 blocked the aircraft or attempted to disrupt operations are completely unfounded. The veteran artiste, who is globally respected and frequently travels both locally and internationally, understands and strictly adheres to aviation protocols.

“If indeed there had been anything inappropriate in his conduct, the Head of Airport Security, officials from relevant agencies such as FAAN and NCAA, as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, would not have reached out personally to appeal, tender apologies, and even go as far as arranging a private jet to fly him to Lagos — at no cost. Despite persistent persuasion from the airline’s top executives, K1 graciously declined the offer.

“It must also be emphasized that K1 was the victim in this incident. No one else but him and his personal assistant was directly involved. A few concerned passengers who witnessed the incident firsthand appealed to him to remain calm, recognizing the undue pressure he was under.”

The statement accused the suspended pilot of deflecting blame, alleging her actions endangered lives.

“In light of recent developments, it is important to note that the pilot involved now has her license suspended. Given the circumstances, it is no surprise if she attempts to deflect blame — surely, she must lie to cover herself up,” it added.

“More concerning, however, is that the pilot’s hasty and irrational decision did not only misrepresent the situation but also directly endangered the lives of K1 and those who were peacefully trying to resolve the issue.

“Such conduct, especially from someone entrusted with the responsibility of safely operating an aircraft, is deeply troubling and falls far below professional standards.

“We urge the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth — not assumptions — to guide their judgment.

“K1 remains a law-abiding citizen and continues to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is responsibly resolved.”