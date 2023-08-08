K-Pop Festival 2023: Rousing reception as winners emerge in Lagos

Four about four hours, the serene Terra Kulture auditorium, Victoria Island, Lagos, erupted with excitement and ovation following the breathtaking, potpourri of dance performances and singing at the grand finale of this year’s edition of the annual K-Pop Festival in Nigeria. Kpop stands for Korean popular music, and it is most commonly known as K-pop which is mainstream music that originated in South Korea. The term Kpop includes many different musical elements and genres under its umbrella. Significantly, K-pop choreographies mostly rely on hard-hitting, synchronised movements, with members switching positions multiple times in a routine. This is a strategy called “jaribaggum”, or “formation changing” in English. The movements are also planned to be repetitive and addicting to look at, matching the concept of each song.

And for the Nigerian dancers that make up the about 20 teams that succeeded in reaching the final competition through practice and team work, they have more than what it takes to compete with K-Pop dancers all over the world. Thus, it was a brilliant and stimulating experience penultimate Saturday as the 18 teams that made it to the final battled for the coveted prize before a critical audience comprising K-Pop dance and music enthusiasts, artistes, critics and others. Dignitaries at the event include the South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young Chae; member of the House of Representatives, Prince Kayode Akiolu; renowned Nigerian artist and founder of Nike Art Gallery, Nike Okundaye; ConsulGeneral of the Korean Embassy in Nigeria, Kang Haenggu; and several others. In his opening speech, by the South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young Chae, expressed his appreciation to all the participants, guests, friends and well-wishers for attending the event, noting that “today’s K-Pop festival is to further promote the Korean culture which is getting popular among Nigerians. At the same time it is to have fun together with Nigerians and Koreans living in Nigeria.” He added that Korea has developed mutually beneficial relations with Nigeria ever since both countries tied diplomatic relations in 1980.

“It is my pleasure to attend this very special event taking place here in Lagos, the economic and cultural center of Nigeria. I‘d like to start by extending my heartfelt appreciation to all of you for coming to this K-Pop festival. “About 20 teams succeeded in reaching today’s final competition through practice and team work, I’d like to convey my congratulations to all competition participants for being able to perform in front of you, citizens of Lagos as well as Korean residents,” he said. “The winners in today’s competition will have a chance to visit Korea by the invitation of the Korean government. Therefore, I wish a good luck to all participants.” He also extended appreciation to Founder of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters, and her team for being a partner of Korean Cultural Centre (KCC), stressing that he is sure that the partnership will further flourish in the coming years. “Korea has developed mutually beneficial relations with Nigeria ever since we tied diplomatic relations in 1980. Korea and Nigeria have helped each other when we are in need. And Nigeria became naturally one of key partners to Korea when it comes to the relations with Africa. “Our two governments believe in democracy, market economy, and peace and stability. We work together in the international arena such as the UN, AU and ECOWAS. Our bilateral trade is now increasing by overcoming the Covid pandemic setback, and our people-to-people exchanges are growing.” He added that on the cultural front, Nigeria is a superpower in Africa through its music, movie, literature, fashion and painting. “Whenever I visit Nike Art Gallery in Lagos, I am awed by the beauty of Nigeria and warm hospitality. Nike Okundaye is our honorary goodwill ambassador for Busan Expo 2030, and we are campaigning together to win the election which will take place in Paris, France, November this year.

It is my strongest hope that all of you support Busan’s bid to host 2030 Expo.” After his speech, the stage was set for a pulsating and inspiring dance and singing contest by the 18 teams that made it to the final, namely: Macwhitney Myles, Olonade Victor Joseph, Team Switch, Team Limitless Supreme 6, Precious Oboye, Paul-Rotua Melisa, Olamikanra Oluwakemi Ayoola, Team Ray-Jay, Team Savvy Crew, Theresa Funmilayo Otokola, Joy Elo Ossai, Iruoghene Emmanuella Atimati, Team The Royals, Team Tryumphant X, Joy Malik, Fagbenle Mofiyinfoluwa Deborah, Michelle Okonkwo, and Team XDC Dance Crew. In the singing category, Macwhitney Myles opened the show with a performance ‘Still Love You’ by Lee Hong Gee, followed by Olonade Victor Joseph who performed ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ by Taeyang. Team Switch opened the dance category with a performance ‘Save Me’ by BTS, while Team Limitless Supreme 6 performed ‘Super’ by Seventeen. In the Singing category, Precious Oboye performed ‘Will Be Back’ by Sunhae Im; Paul-Rotua Melisa performed ‘Winter Child’ by Bae Suji; Olamikanra Oluwakemi Ayoola performed ‘Beautiful Life’ by Crush; .

Theresa Funmilayo Otokola performed ‘Because It Is You’ by SNSD Tiffany; Joy Elo Ossai performed ‘Child’ by Mark Lee (NCT); Iruoghene Emmanuella Atimati performed ‘Losing My Mind’ by Hwasa; while Joy Malik performed ‘A Poem Called You’ by Taeyeon; and Fagbenle Mofiyinfoluwa Deborah performed ‘You Are My Everything’ by Park Ji-Yeon. Also in the Dance category, Team RayJay performed ‘Alexa’ by Wonderland; Team Savvy Crew performed ‘Super’ by Seventeen; Team The Royals performed ‘Dynamite’ by BTS; Team Tryumphant X performed ‘On’ by BTS; Michelle Okonkwo performed ‘Wannabe’ by ITZY; while Team XDC Dance Crew’s performance was on ‘Dope’ by BTS. At the end of the spectacular performances, The Royals (Lagos, Dynamite by BTS) emerged winner and got the N500,000 for the first position in the dance category. The 2nd Prize – Team Switch (Kaduna, Save me by BTS) N300,000; and 3rd Prize – Tryumphant X (Port-Harcourt, ON by BTS) N200,000. In the Singing competition: 1st Prize – Joy Malik (Ogun, A poem called you by Taeyeon) N300,000; 2nd Prize – Joy Elo Ossai (Owerri, Child by Mark Lee (NCT) N200,000; and 3rd Prize – Olonade Victor Joseph (Ogun, Eyes , nose , lips by Taeyang) N100,000. The N100, 000 Popularity Prize was won by Limitless Supreme 6 (LS6) (Port – Harcourt, Super by Seventeen). The dance performance video of the 1st and 2nd winners will be sent to Korea for a chance to participate in the 2023 K-Pop World Dance Festival in Changwon.