K-Impex Airline Acquires 4 Embraer E190s, Plans Scheduled Operations

K-Impex Airline Limited, a prospective airline that began preparations for launch in 2021, is set to take delivery of four Embraer E190 jets.

The company, with a head office in Abuja, the Federal Capital, started as Knights Impex Limited, with an in terest in import and export cargo business, and further expanded into aviation services in 2021. It has since acquired aircraft for scheduled operations.

The airline’s Managing Director, Dr Abel Ozigi, stated that the four Embraer E190 jets, with a 98-passenger capacity (90 economy and eight business class), were chosen for their economic range and operational efficiency on domestic and regional routes.

“We chose outright purchase to redeem the capital flight associated with the lease option,” Ozigi said. The acquisition is facilitated by the near completion of the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Dr Ozigi assured that the airline is committed to type-rating and recurrent training for pilots and crew to demonstrate competency.

K-Impex Airline aims to fill the untapped air transport market segments across Nigeria, serving over 40 destinations, including smaller cities and airstrips not typically served by major carriers.

The airline will carry out light maintenance at in-country hangars and MRO facilities that meet established standards and have demonstrated competence.

Chairman of the Board, His Royal Highness Nasiru Ado Bayero, praised the team led by Dr Ozigi for achieving excellence, stating, “This long wait is worth the wait because we are taking off now with a bang.” He added that the acquisition of safe and efficient aircraft will serve Nigerian and regional markets.